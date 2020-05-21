Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000.

PTMC stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

