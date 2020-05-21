Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $44.62 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.