Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $46,000 in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after acquiring an additional 97,965 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.