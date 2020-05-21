Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $46,000 in Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:FLMB opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $27.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11.

