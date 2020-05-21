Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Knoll were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knoll by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Knoll by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Knoll by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 586,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Knoll by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNL opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. Knoll Inc has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised their price objective on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

