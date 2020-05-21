Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

BKK stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

