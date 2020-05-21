Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $70,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Standpoint Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

