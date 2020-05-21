Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $67,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 486.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of RIO opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

