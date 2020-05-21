Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after acquiring an additional 293,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $159.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $171.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.84 and its 200 day moving average is $152.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

