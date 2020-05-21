Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8,801.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 298,295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,702,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 225,413 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after buying an additional 194,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,336,000.

IDLV stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $35.04.

