Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $39,000 Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Appian by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Appian by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,123,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Appian by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $6,649,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $802,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,840 shares of company stock worth $2,353,278 over the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Appian from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $57.90 on Thursday. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

