Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1,976.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Global Payments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

Shares of GPN opened at $180.47 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.