Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

M.D.C. stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

