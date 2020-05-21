Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $187.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $212.55.

