Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

