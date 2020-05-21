Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 58,147 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.