Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 320 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSTC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $65.87.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

BioSpecifics Technologies Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

