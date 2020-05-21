Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack alerts:

NYSE WORK opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion and a PE ratio of -20.10. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $871,844.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $17,459,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,770,499 shares of company stock valued at $42,803,500 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.