Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,204,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $134.54 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.70.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

