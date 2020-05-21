Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $64,000 in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.