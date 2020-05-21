Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 998 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,757,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $143,395,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after buying an additional 942,118 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,146,000 after acquiring an additional 715,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $52,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.81.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins purchased 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,169. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DRI opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.