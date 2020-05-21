Bart Volkmer Sells 21,000 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $459,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 435.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after buying an additional 138,306 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Dropbox by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,883 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Dropbox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 90,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

