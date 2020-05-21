Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 979.33 ($12.88).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 851 ($11.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 797.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,003.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44 shares of company stock worth $37,197.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

