Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock.

VSVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 519.45 ($6.83).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

LON VSVS opened at GBX 369.60 ($4.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 284 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 564 ($7.42). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 365.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 420.09. The company has a market capitalization of $990.47 million and a PE ratio of 12.34.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 43.10 ($0.57) by GBX 2 ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Vesuvius will post 4867.0001888 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.