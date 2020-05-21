Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

MTTRY opened at $0.50 on Monday. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

