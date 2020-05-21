Barclays Reaffirms “Equal weight” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bodycote to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bodycote to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 693.85 ($9.13).

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 516.50 ($6.79) on Monday. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a one year high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 558.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 757.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

