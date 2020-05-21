Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

DCPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.65.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.61.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,170. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

