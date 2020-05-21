Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Update

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the April 30th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,935.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Curtis C. Simard bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $39,606.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,946.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $181,242.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

Shares of BHB stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

