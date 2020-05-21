B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in B2Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 12.5% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 71,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

