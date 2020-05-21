B. Riley Begins Coverage on Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CLNY opened at $1.77 on Monday. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $853.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $105,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $80,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colony Capital by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Colony Capital by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

