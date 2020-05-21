B. Riley Begins Coverage on Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
CLNY opened at $1.77 on Monday. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $853.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.
In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $105,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $80,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colony Capital by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Colony Capital by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.