Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 15,000 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $600,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,480.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

