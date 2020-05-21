Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Axcella Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axcella Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

