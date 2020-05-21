Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.
NASDAQ AXLA opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Axcella Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1,558.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
