Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other Aware news, CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $47,550.00. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc bought 20,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,583.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 49,621 shares of company stock worth $137,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Aware accounts for 8.1% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned 8.38% of Aware worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Aware has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 million and a PE ratio of -7.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 80.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

