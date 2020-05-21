Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
AVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.
NASDAQ AVRO opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $562.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.49. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 386,724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $3,887,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avrobio Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
