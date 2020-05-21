Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $562.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.49. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Avrobio will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 386,724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $3,887,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

