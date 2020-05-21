Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVON. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,840 ($37.36) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

LON AVON opened at GBX 2,995 ($39.40) on Tuesday. Avon Rubber has a 12 month low of GBX 1,226.40 ($16.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,220 ($42.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $929.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,658 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,361.47.

In other news, insider Paul McDonald sold 11,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($30.26), for a total value of £273,424 ($359,673.77). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15 shares of company stock worth $39,166.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

