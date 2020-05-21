Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) Insider Acquires A$370,308.18 in Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) insider Graeme Liebelt acquired 64,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.76 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$370,308.18 ($262,629.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.29. Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. has a 12-month low of A$5.69 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of A$7.27 ($5.16).

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. Company Profile

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a self-managed investment company. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

