Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,129,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,484,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,167,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,593,000 after acquiring an additional 716,500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,224,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,401,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 457,449 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.18.

ATO stock opened at $99.41 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.