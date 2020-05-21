Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $181.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $146.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.97. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.18.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $225,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,253,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,318,000 after acquiring an additional 926,762 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,473,000 after acquiring an additional 729,613 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,396,000 after acquiring an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $18,658,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.