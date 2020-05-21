ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASAHI GLASS/ADR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $5.52 on Thursday. ASAHI GLASS/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.80.

ASAHI GLASS/ADR Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass.

