argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARGX. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.93.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $161.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.05. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $169.50.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Equities analysts expect that argenx will post -9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in argenx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of argenx by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.