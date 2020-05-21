Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.72% of Arch Capital Group worth $83,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7,749.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,157,000 after buying an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson acquired 23,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

