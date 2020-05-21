Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,791,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 566,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,222,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,433,000 after buying an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,435,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,099,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $90,016,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

In related news, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 286,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $11,979,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,320,592 shares of company stock valued at $99,245,186. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.99%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

