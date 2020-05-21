APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APEMY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $24.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.95. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

