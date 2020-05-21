Apache (NYSE:APA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Apache from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.03.

Shares of APA stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 4.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In other Apache news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Apache by 3,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apache during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

