AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $29.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AU. Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.28.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.