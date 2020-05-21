Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $114.84 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

