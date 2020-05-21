Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADI. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.23.

Shares of ADI opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,265,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,238,000 after purchasing an additional 609,182 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,956,000 after buying an additional 176,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

