Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.23.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $109.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

