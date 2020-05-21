Ammar Al-Joundi Sells 10,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.54, for a total value of C$945,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,165,174.

TSE:AEM opened at C$92.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.59. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.49. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$97.32.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$901.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.