American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 556.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.95 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,395. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

AWK stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.93. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.